Artfinity (AT) Price Up 7,986.6% This Week

Artfinity (CURRENCY:AT) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 19th. One Artfinity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Artfinity has a market cap of $131,098.65 and approximately $2,538.00 worth of Artfinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Artfinity has traded up 7,986.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Artfinity alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00226837 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090565 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Artfinity Coin Profile

Artfinity (CRYPTO:AT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2018. Artfinity’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 124,689,207 coins. Artfinity’s official Twitter account is @ABCC_Exchange . Artfinity’s official website is www.jueyi.art

According to CryptoCompare, “AWARE is a tokenizing investment and management community of digital assets, and it is based on Qtum blockchain, which aims to make innovative assets more liquid and also to serve blockchain entrepreneurs and investors across the globe. “

Artfinity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artfinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Artfinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Artfinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Artfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artfinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.