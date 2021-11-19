Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) Trading Up 0.4%

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)’s share price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 29,236 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 63,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

