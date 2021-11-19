Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Up 40.6% in October

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 40.6% from the October 14th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:ARTW opened at $3.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.48. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 million, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARTW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 66,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.98% of the company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment manufactures a variety of specialized farm machinery under its own label, including: portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments used to mill and mix feed grains into custom animal feed rations; a crop production line that includes grain drill equipment; a line of hay and forage equipment consisting of forage boxes, blowers, running gear, dump boxes and mergers; stalk shredders; a line of portable grain augers; a line of manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; a line of land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows, potato harvesters, and reels for combines and swathers.

