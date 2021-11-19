Aryacoin Achieves Market Cap of $1.39 Million (AYA)

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Aryacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Aryacoin has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $24,332.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cellframe (CELL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003844 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000083 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin (AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

