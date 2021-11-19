Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF) Shares Up 0.8%

Asahi Intecc Co., Ltd. (OTC:AHICF) shot up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.20 and last traded at $24.20. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.52.

About Asahi Intecc (OTC:AHICF)

Asahi Intecc Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in Japan and internationally. The company provides percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty (PTCA) guide wires, PTCA guiding catheters, PTCA balloon catheters, and penetration catheters for cardiology; peripheral guide wires, IVR guide wires, micro catheters, and cerebrovascular system guide wires for peripheral vascular, abdominal vascular, and cerebrovascular systems; and guide wires and catheters for angiography.

