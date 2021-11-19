Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the October 14th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ascom to a “hold” rating and set a $16.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

ACMLF opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Ascom has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75.

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

