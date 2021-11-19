ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Declares Dividend of $0.23

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) announced a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd.

OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $15.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. ASSA ABLOY AB has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 0.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Cheuvreux upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC cut ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; Asia Pacific; Global Technologies and Entrance Systems. The EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific divisions manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, security doors and hardware in their respective geographical markets.

