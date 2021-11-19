Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently commented on ASBFY shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ASBFY stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

