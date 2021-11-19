Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ASBFY stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

