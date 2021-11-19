Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on ASBFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

ASBFY stock opened at $26.73 on Friday. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

