ATC Coin Market Cap Reaches $719,880.12 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 56.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 37.5% against the U.S. dollar. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a market cap of $719,880.12 and approximately $7.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $220.10 or 0.00376231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005477 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

