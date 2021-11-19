Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Buys $81,600.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,596. The stock has a market cap of $227.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get Athersys alerts:

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Athersys by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 127,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers lifted its holdings in Athersys by 20.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 40,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Athersys by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Athersys by 23.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,692 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Athersys by 36.0% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 36,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATHX shares. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

Further Reading: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Athersys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athersys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.