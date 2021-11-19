Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Buys $81,600.00 in Stock

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Director Ismail Kola acquired 85,000 shares of Athersys stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,596. The stock has a market cap of $227.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of -1.60. Athersys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $3.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48.
Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ATHX shares. Bank of America cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.
Athersys Company Profile
Athersys, Inc engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance to quality of human life. It offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.
