ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Short Interest Up 38.0% in October

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,410,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the October 14th total of 3,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATIP. CJS Securities downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.70.

Get ATI Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of ATIP opened at $3.81 on Friday. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.70.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.62 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayberry Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,013,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter worth approximately $10,832,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.