Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Stock Price Down 1%

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) shares fell 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.49. 4,298 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 53,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

About Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto.

