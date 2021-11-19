Atlas Protocol Price Reaches $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Atlas Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.58 million and $1.50 million worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00070843 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.16 or 0.00092520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.58 or 0.07265195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,803.42 or 1.00460922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

