Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.53.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM opened at $440.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a PE ratio of -102.49, a P/E/G ratio of 123.96 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $414.22 and a 200-day moving average of $326.04. Atlassian has a one year low of $193.34 and a one year high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 47.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Atlassian will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

