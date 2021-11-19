Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Down 30.6% in October

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a drop of 30.6% from the October 14th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners downgraded Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.61 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. HSBC upgraded Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.98.

Get Atos alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS AEXAY opened at $8.87 on Friday. Atos has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.