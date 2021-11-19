Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Atrion worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Atrion during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Atrion by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 507 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atrion by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Atrion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

ATRI opened at $786.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $727.57 and a 200-day moving average of $661.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $567.00 and a 1-year high of $805.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

