ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $38.34

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSE:ATA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$38.34 and traded as high as C$49.58. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at C$48.62, with a volume of 194,369 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATA shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.50 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.00, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.27.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

