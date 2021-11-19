AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 244,237 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the period. AT&T comprises approximately 0.9% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $6,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.32. 382,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,222,070. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.39 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $173.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

