AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,739 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in AT&T by 27.6% in the third quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 105,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,706 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP grew its holdings in AT&T by 21.2% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 52,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 15.2% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 244,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 32,143 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in AT&T by 44.4% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:T traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $24.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,222,070. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $172.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.13.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

