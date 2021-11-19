Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.17. Ault Global shares last traded at $1.77, with a volume of 16,283,115 shares trading hands.

Get Ault Global alerts:

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ault Global had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 292,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $822,206.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,477.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Milton C. Ault III bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $200,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,788.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,592,600 shares of company stock worth $4,017,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DPW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ault Global in the second quarter worth $32,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ault Global in the third quarter worth $113,000. F3Logic LLC boosted its stake in Ault Global by 38.0% during the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 54,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ault Global during the third quarter valued at $131,000. 18.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ault Global Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW)

Ault Global Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of customized and flexible power system solutions for the medical, military, telecom, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: DPC, DPL, Enertec, Digital Farms, and I.AM. The DPC segment includes Microphase, Coolisys, Power-Plus, and DP Lending.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.