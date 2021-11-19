Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) Short Interest Down 49.1% in October

Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II (NYSE:ASZ) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the October 14th total of 89,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 314,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASZ traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 36,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,508. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.77. Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 3rd quarter worth $11,642,000. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II during the 2nd quarter worth $4,865,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,984,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,312,000 after acquiring an additional 485,145 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP boosted its holdings in Austerlitz Acquisition Co. II by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 937,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after acquiring an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. 42.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Austerlitz Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

