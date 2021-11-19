Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $3.87 EPS

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The information services provider reported $4.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $3.87, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.18 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Shares of Autohome stock opened at $34.24 on Friday. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $147.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average of $55.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33.

Get Autohome alerts:

ATHM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. CLSA cut their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Autohome from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Autohome stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 418.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Autohome worth $11,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.