Autoneum’s (ATNNF) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Autoneum (OTCMKTS:ATNNF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Autoneum stock remained flat at $$165.87 during trading hours on Friday. Autoneum has a 12-month low of $165.87 and a 12-month high of $165.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.90.

About Autoneum

Autoneum Holding AG engages in the provision of acoustic and thermal management solutions for vehicles. It develops and produces multifunctional, lightweight components for optimal protection against noise and heat. The firm operates through the following segments: BG Europe, BG North America, BG Asia and BG SAMEA (South America, the Middle East, and Africa).

