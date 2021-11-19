Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) Trading 2.8% Higher

Avanti Energy Inc. (CVE:AVN)’s share price traded up 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.51 and last traded at C$1.49. 61,140 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 147,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The company has a current ratio of 25.40, a quick ratio of 25.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.11 million and a PE ratio of -8.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.08.

Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanti Energy Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rob Gamley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$632,580.

About Avanti Energy (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. It intends to acquire 90% interest in a helium project consisting of 2,749 acres located in the County of Petroleum, Montana. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

