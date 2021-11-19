Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Purchased by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC owned about 1.35% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AVEM traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,209. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.29 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.29 and its 200-day moving average is $66.72.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.