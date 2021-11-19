AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Trading Up 0%

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s share price was up 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.17 and last traded at $32.08. Approximately 2,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.03.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF by 61.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF during the second quarter worth $237,000.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.