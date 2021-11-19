AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) traded up 6.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.79 and last traded at $7.79. 15,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,199,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of AvePoint in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on AvePoint in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.45 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AvePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.33.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.84.

In other AvePoint news, Chairman Xunkai Gong acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $241,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVPT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AvePoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

About AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

