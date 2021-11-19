Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Avivagen Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) traded up 3.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. 4,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 12,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.32.

About Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF)

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals.

