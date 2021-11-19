Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) versus Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Financial Comparison

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) and Avivagen (OTCMKTS:VIVXF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Renault alerts:

This table compares Renault and Avivagen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Renault N/A N/A N/A Avivagen -508.95% N/A -196.11%

Renault has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avivagen has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Renault shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Renault and Avivagen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Renault $49.66 billion 0.23 -$9.15 billion N/A N/A Avivagen $880,000.00 20.64 -$3.53 million ($0.09) -3.56

Avivagen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Renault.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Renault and Avivagen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Renault 3 9 5 0 2.12 Avivagen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Renault beats Avivagen on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services. The AVTOVAZ segment consist Russian automotive group AVTOVAZ and its parent company Alliance Rostec Auto B.V. The Sales Financing segment engages in operating activity carried out for the distribution network and final customers by RCI Banque, its subsidiaries and investments in associates and joint ventures. The Mobility Services segment provides services for new mobilities. Its brands include Renault, Dacia, LADA, Alpine, and Mobilize. The company was founded by Louis Renault in 1898 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc., a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers products based on its OxC-Beta technology, such as OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for livestock feeds; and Vivamune Health Chews supplements for companion animals. It has operations in Mexico and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Chemaphor, Inc. and changed its name to Avivagen Inc.in May 2012. Avivagen Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.