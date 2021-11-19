Axe Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Axe coin can currently be bought for $0.0409 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $215,197.15 and $73,316.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Axe has traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.79 or 0.00531353 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 64.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Axe Coin Profile

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Axe Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.