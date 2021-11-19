Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith Sells 7,237 Shares

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 7,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $1,303,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXON traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.94. The company had a trading volume of 827,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,036. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of -454.84 and a beta of 0.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.57 and a 12-month high of $212.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.56.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $231.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.11 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

