Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Trading 6.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) traded up 6.6% during trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $38.79 and last traded at $37.95. 5,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 697,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.59.

Specifically, Director Mark E. Saad bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.53 per share, with a total value of $103,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXSM. Truist dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.31.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.17.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,614,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,350,000 after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,332,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 752,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after buying an additional 400,924 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 748,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,477,000 after buying an additional 120,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 658,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.