B. Riley Comments on CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.31). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.97 on Friday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 99.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.1% in the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,169,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,220,000 after acquiring an additional 640,431 shares in the last quarter. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

