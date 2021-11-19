B. Riley Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE)

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:GREE) – Investment analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Greenidge Generation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.08). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Greenidge Generation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Shares of Greenidge Generation stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. Greenidge Generation has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $60.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,856,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Greenidge Generation in the third quarter valued at $685,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenidge Generation during the third quarter worth about $368,000.

Greenidge Generation Company Profile

Greenidge Generation Holdings, Inc owns and operates a vertically integrated bitcoin mining and power generation facility. It engages in the mining of bitcoin and contributing to the security and transactability of the bitcoin ecosystem while concurrently meeting the power needs of homes and businesses.

