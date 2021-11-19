Badger DAO (BADGER) Achieves Market Cap of $282.18 Million

Badger DAO (CURRENCY:BADGER) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 19th. Over the last week, Badger DAO has traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. Badger DAO has a total market capitalization of $282.18 million and approximately $17.20 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO coin can currently be bought for about $27.43 or 0.00047274 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $131.20 or 0.00226076 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00090638 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Badger DAO

BADGER is a coin. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,285,849 coins. Badger DAO’s official message board is badgerdao.medium.com . Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating. “

Buying and Selling Badger DAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

