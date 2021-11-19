Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Baidu worth $59,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Baidu by 250.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $36,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Baidu by 365.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Baidu during the second quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.80. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.26 and a 1-year high of $354.82.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.42.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

