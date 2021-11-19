BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,223 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of BancFirst worth $4,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Shares of BancFirst stock opened at $66.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BancFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.60.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company had revenue of $119.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

In related news, EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $272,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

