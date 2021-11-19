Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) Given a €6.60 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.60 ($6.59) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12-month low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a 12-month high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

