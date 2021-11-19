Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) PT Set at €6.40 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) has been assigned a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BBVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.47) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €6.40 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.59) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

