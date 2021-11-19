Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Short Interest Down 32.1% in October

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 249,000 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the October 14th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco de Chile by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 236,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after buying an additional 20,108 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BCH traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.09. 85,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.93. Banco de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

