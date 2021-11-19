Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $0.67.

A number of research firms recently commented on BNDSY. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.73 ($0.86) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Banco de Sabadell from €0.50 ($0.59) to €0.57 ($0.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €0.67 ($0.79) to €0.70 ($0.82) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS BNDSY opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.45. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.76 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

