BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4098 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.80.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
