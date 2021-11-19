BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a dividend on Friday, November 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4098 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 10th. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $5.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $7.80.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.