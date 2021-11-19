Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) Short Interest Update

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 297,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the October 14th total of 402,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 306,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:BMA traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.56. 218,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,203. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.92 million, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Banco Macro has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $21.20.

Get Banco Macro alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,165 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It serves the low and mid-income individuals, and small and mid-sized companies. The firm offers savings, checking accounts, time deposits, fund management, loans, mortgages, and direct banking transactions. The company was founded on November 21, 1966 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Macro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Macro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.