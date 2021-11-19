Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Banco Santander in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $3.10 target price on the stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco Santander from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.58.

NYSE SAN opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Banco Santander has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.38.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $14.07 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 13.45%.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Banco Santander by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Further Reading: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.