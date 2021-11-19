Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.5% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $19,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 47.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 485.6% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its stake in Bank of America by 27.2% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $26.63 and a 1-year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 25.23%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

