Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL cut its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,420 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $6,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 184,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,832,000 after buying an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,094,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total transaction of $4,965,038.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $47.17 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.04.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $45.41. 1,010,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,305,848. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.18. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $26.63 and a 12 month high of $48.69.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.