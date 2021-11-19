Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 120,928 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,928 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.46% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $18,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AQUA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,446,000 after buying an additional 1,123,550 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 174,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 36,017 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $16,980,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evoqua Water Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AQUA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of AQUA opened at $48.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $48.96.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.20 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA).

Receive News & Ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoqua Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.