Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 14,265 Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 244,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,265 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.33% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $18,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QEFA. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the first quarter worth $157,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 102.7% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter.

QEFA stock opened at $78.02 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a twelve month low of $67.16 and a twelve month high of $79.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.74.

