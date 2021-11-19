Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 27,951 Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.45% of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure worth $17,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AY. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at $26,976,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,483,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 712,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,512,000 after acquiring an additional 303,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,121,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,838,000 after acquiring an additional 296,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 818,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

AY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Shares of AY opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -63.17 and a beta of 0.71. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -273.02%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

